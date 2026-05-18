After the triumph at Eurovision: BNT and Sofia Municipality to host open-air “Bangaranga” party in Sofia

Following Bulgaria’s triumph at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, Sofia Municipality and Bulgarian National Television (BNT) are organising an open-air city celebration.

The event will take place tomorrow, May 19, at 18:00 on Prince Alexander I Square in Sofia, with live coverage on BNT starting at 18:45. Fans will have the opportunity to welcome DARA at a large “Bangaranga” party in the city centre.

The programme will be hosted by Boryana Gramatikova, head of the Bulgarian Eurovision delegation and presenter of Otblizo ( “From a Close Up”) programme. The broadcast signal will also be sent to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), where it may be distributed via its internal international video exchange network.