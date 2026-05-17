Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

DARA is the big winner of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

With a dazzling performance of 'Bangaranga', the Bulgarian singer captured the hearts of viewers not only across Europe, but around the world.

BNT brought audiences live coverage of the four-hour spectacular from Vienna, making viewers part of the night’s landmark event.

DARA: "I feel wonderful. My job is to be on stage, to perform the song, to open my heart, to radiate light and love. Everything else is points. Everyone had high expectations and I hope you enjoyed everything we created and truly felt ‘Bangaranga’. Embrace and accept yourselves for who you are.”

DARA also congratulated all performers who took part in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I can’t believe what is happening. Thank you for the support from the juries of these countries, because we truly put an enormous amount of effort into this. ‘Bangaranga’ is a feeling of strength that you carry within yourself — a special energy that helps you overcome fear. When you feel in harmony with nature and with the world, then you can achieve anything,” DARA said.

DARA took to the stage at #12, representing Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest with energy, a modern sound and strong stage presence.

The young singer impressed audiences with her emotional vocals and polished performance, combining contemporary pop music with memorable choreography.

Her appearance showed that Bulgarian artists can confidently compete on Europe’s biggest stage and capture the attention of an international audience.

The national juries delivered their points, which contributed to the final standings.

Malta, Denmark, Lithuania and Australia each awarded Bulgaria the maximum 12 points, while Bulgaria gave its own 12 points to Malta.

As a result, Bulgaria was the leader in the provisional ranking after the national juries' assessment with 204 points, followed by Australia and Denmark with 165 points, followed by France with 144 points.

DARA's performance received 312 points from the public, giving her a total of 516 points, while Australia collected 125 audience points.

Fans from around the world were able to vote for her performance. Bulgarians within the country were not permitted to vote for DARA, but Bulgarians living abroad were encouraged to show their support and cast their votes for the country’s entry.

Hours before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, Bulgaria secured a significant achievement.

DARA and her song “Bangaranga” won one of the prestigious Marcel Bezençon Awards for artistic performance on stage — an award named after the contest’s founder.

This year’s 70th edition of Eurovision featured songs performed in 23 languages.

Performers from 25 countries took to the stage tonight - 20 finalists from the two semi-finals and the representatives of the so-called 'Big Five', who traditionally qualify directly for the final.

Bulgaria had a double presence at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, as alongside DARA, former contestant Kristiyan Kostov also appeared as a guest star.

Kostov, who secured second place for Bulgaria in 2017, was among the special performers during the evening’s show.

It was also announced that in November, Thailand will host Eurovision's first Asia song contest

Photosby AP/BTA