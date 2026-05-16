Bulgaria receives award for best artistic performance at Eurovision 2026

Just hours before the start of tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, DARA received one of the three Marcel Bezençon Awards.

Bulgaria’s entry at this year’s song contest was recognised as the Best Artistic Performance, according to commentators from the participating countries.

The Marcel Bezençon Awards, named after the creator of the Eurovision Song Contest, recognise the achievements of participating artists and are presented annually shortly before the Grand Final in three categories: the Media Award, Artistic Award, and Composer Award.

The 'Media Award' honours the best song, as chosen through a collective vote by accredited media representatives.

The Artistic Award is presented for the best artistic performance, selected by commentators from the participating countries.

The Composer Award honours the best composition, determined through a vote by songwriters whose entries are competing in the Grand Final.

Photos by BNT

DARA will represent Bulgaria in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest with her song “Bangaranga”. Voting for the entry will be available worldwide.

At the end of January, DARA was the winner of BNT’s national selection process to choose Bulgaria’s representative for the world’s biggest music competition.

Following her performance in the second semi-final — and again on the day of the Grand Final — DARA moved into the top three favourites to win according to bookmakers’ odds.

Bulgaria’s public broadcaster also secured the leading position in national television ratings during Thursday’s live broadcast.