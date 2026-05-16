Bulgaria's representative in Eurovision, DARA, in the focus of world media

DARA continues to attract significant international media attention. British newspaper The Guardian described her song “Bangaranga” as a “catchy bop”, while also highlighting the singer as one of this year’s standout performers.

According to The Times, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the pleasant surprises of the Grand Final, with the song said to captivate audiences within seconds.

Meanwhile, Associated Press described DARA as delivering one of the competition’s most memorable performances. BBC also published a series of features on the Bulgarian artist, including a dedicated interview.

DARA and “Bangaranga” are among the most-watched Eurovision videos across social media platforms. Following Bulgaria’s national selection, dozens of vloggers posted reaction videos, with many describing the country’s entry as a major hit.