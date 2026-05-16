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BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Calls on Bulgarians abroad to support DARA, who will perform at #12 in the running order of the Eurovision Grand Final tonight

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милена милотинова призова българите чужбина подкрепете dara номер евровизия вечер
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Milena Milotinova, Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), has called on Bulgarians living abroad to vote for Bulgaria’s representative at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest — DARA and the song “Bangaranga”.

Bulgarians around the world can support DARA by voting for entry number 12.

Milena Milotinova. Director General of BNT: “Dear Bulgarians abroad, thank you very much for your tremendous support for Bulgaria at Eurovision on Thursday. We are now through to the Grand Final and we need your support once again. Vote for Bulgaria, vote for our performer DARA by using the telephone numbers available on BNT’s social media platforms. You can also watch the live broadcast on BNT1 from 10pm this evening. Voting opens with the very first song tonight, and DARA performs as number 12.”

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ТОП 24

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