How can Bulgarians outside the country support DARA in the Eurovision 2026 grand final ?

Under Eurovision’s new rules, fans can vote from anywhere in the world, not only from countries participating in the contest.

Viewers from the rest of the world can also support their favourite act through the Eurovision website. These votes form the so-called “Rest of the World” group, whose combined votes are equivalent to those of a participating country, meaning they can award between 1 and 12 points.

So tonight, all Bulgarians living abroad can support DARA by voting for entry number 12, regardless of where in the world they are.