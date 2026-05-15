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Good luck to DARA! "Bangaranga" presents Bulgaria at the Eurovision 2026 Grand Final in Vienna

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Чете се за: 07:05 мин.
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BNT will broadcast the final of the 70th edition of the song contest, live, at 22:00

успех dara bangaranga представя българия финала евровизия 2026 виена
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria has made a triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest after a three-year absence, with DARA and the song “Bangaranga” delivering a standout performance in Vienna.

DARA’s high-energy staging saw her qualify for Saturday’s grand final, following a performance widely described as one of the most dynamic of the night.

At the end of January, DARA was selected as the winner of Bulgaria’s national selection organised by BNT for the world’s biggest music competition.

Following her semi-final performance (on May 14), she has also entered the top seven favourites to win according to bookmakers’ odds.

Public service broadcaster BNT reportedly led Bulgarian television ratings during the live broadcast.

Definitely both Vienna and audiences across Europe are singing “Bangaranga”.

DARA’s entry has been described as one of the most decisive and standout performances, securing Bulgaria a place in Saturday’s Eurovision final.

A notable detail is that even some of the most critical media outlets have characterised her performance as featuring some of the most kinetic staging of this year’s contest.

Powerful vocals and striking choreography were on display on the Vienna stage last night.

DARA now faces another major challenge, as she aims to secure as many points as possible from the jury vote this evening.

The concert taking place tonight will be identical to the final performance viewers will see tomorrow, but it is during this show that the jury scores are awarded. This makes the jury result crucial, as it accounts for 50% of the overall vote, with the remaining 50% coming from the public televote.

Just three minutes on stage were enough to reshape expectations and turn Bulgaria into a finalist in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Bangaranga” by DARA emerged as a dark horse, overtaking its rivals with steady vocals, theatrical staging, emotional presence and a strong audience response.

DARA: “Thank you so much for all the support sent to me from Bulgaria, and to everyone outside Bulgaria as well. I love you and we will see each other in the final.”

In the arena, DARA’s mother has been by her side throughout, offering unwavering support to “our girl”. The grand final will take place on Saturday, with Eurovision fans also giving high praise to the Bulgarian entry.

Leslie, a Eurovision fan from the United Kingdom, said: “A very memorable song, very captivating. Look — I’ve even put on the Bulgarian flag. ‘Bangaranga’ was the best yesterday, really.”

She added: “It opened the second semi-final show. I was at the town hall watching it live — the roof was blown off by ‘Bangaranga’ and the outstanding performance. Bulgaria is one of the favourites for first place in my opinion, along with your neighbours Romania.”

“Very good song, really very good. In my opinion it will finish in fourth or fifth place. ‘Bangaranga’ is great for dancing.”

DARA is set to perform 12th in the running order in the Eurovision final, although this time voting will open immediately after the first performance.

DARA: “Thank you very much for your support. I saw every single message you wrote and sent. My heart is filled with love and motivation, and I hope what I did on stage today has left you inspired.”

Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote

photos by BTA

BNT will broadcast the final of the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, live, tomorrow evening, May 16, from 10pm.

It is very important for everyone who is outside Bulgaria to vote for the country’s entry, as viewers voting from within Bulgaria will not be able to cast votes for the Bulgarian song.

Whether 2026 will prove to be a lucky year for Bulgaria, with DARA and “Bangaranga” competing for the coveted Glass Microphone trophy, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s General Directorate of Gendarmerie has also voiced its support for DARA. In a social media video message, officers encouraged people to back the Bulgarian entry with the message: “Go, DARA!”

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