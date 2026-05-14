DARA opened Eurovision second semi-final in Vienna

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest has begun in Vienna, with the broadcast airing live on BNT 1 from 10pm.

The show was opened by Bulgaria’s representative DARA, performing her song “Bangaranga”.

Six Eurovision fan platforms have ranked Bulgaria’s “Bangaranga” as one of the favourites.

After voting, some of the participants will be eliminated, while 10 countries will qualify for the grand final on Saturday.

France, United Kingdom and host nation Austria already have guaranteed places in the final as part of the so-called “Big Five”.

The grand final is on Saturday 16 May and will be broadcast live at 22.00 on BNT 1.

DARA was the big winner of Bulgaria’s national selection organised by BNT for the world’s largest music competition.

Even after the dress rehearsal last night, DARA reportedly won the hearts of the audience, while six Eurovision fan platforms have ranked “Bangaranga” as a favourite this evening.

Voting will be split 50/50 between the jury and television viewers watching the live shows.

Viewers will be able to vote via SMS, although people located in Bulgaria will not be able to vote for the Bulgarian entry. Bulgarians abroad using Bulgarian mobile operators will also be unable to support DARA via SMS.

However, this will be possible via the mobile app, as well as through the official Eurovision website. That is where the votes of people representing countries participating in Eurovision for the first time will be consolidated. These votes will be counted as a single country.

See part of DARA's Eurovision performance: