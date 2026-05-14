From anywhere in the world: How to support DARA at Eurovision 2026

This evening at 22:00 on BNT 1, viewers can watch live from Vienna as DARA opens the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'. She will take to the stage in front of the contest’s multi-million global audience alongside four dancers.

DARA to take to the Eurovision stage in Vienna this evening

The choreography for the performance has been created by acclaimed Swedish choreographer Fredrik “Benke” Rydman, who has previously worked with Eurovision winners Måns Zelmerlöw and Nemo.

Under the new rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, fans can now vote from anywhere in the world, not just from participating countries.

Viewers in competing countries are able to vote in the semi-final in which their entry is performing, but they are not permitted to vote for their own act.

Audiences from the rest of the world can vote in both semi-finals via the ESC.VOTE platform. These votes are grouped into a “Rest of the World” category, with the combined total counting as equivalent to a single participating country’s vote.

That means that this evening, viewers can support DARA with entry number 1 on the ESC.VOTE website, from anywhere in the world outside the competing nations.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 16 May and will be broadcast at 22:00 on BNT 1.

During the show, the points from the Bulgarian jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be announced live by Vladimira Ilieva, host of the BNT 1 youth programme In the Rhythm of the City.

The live broadcasts on public television will be commented on by music journalists Elena Rozberg and Petko Kralev.