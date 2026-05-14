БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
МОН увери: Матурите ще се проведат при пълна анонимност и...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев: По никакъв начин държавата няма да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Конституционният съд обяви за противоконституционно...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
"Да открия това шоу е невероятна възможност":...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Васил Терзиев връща доклада, с който се позволява...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
На първо четене: Депутатите приеха промените в Закона за...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
БНТ - първи избор за обективна информация по време на...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Удар срещу имотната мафия: Столичната полиция задържа...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

From anywhere in the world: How to support DARA at Eurovision 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Watch second semi-final tonight at 22.00 on BNT 1

This evening at 22:00 on BNT 1, viewers can watch live from Vienna as DARA opens the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'. She will take to the stage in front of the contest’s multi-million global audience alongside four dancers.

DARA to take to the Eurovision stage in Vienna this evening

The choreography for the performance has been created by acclaimed Swedish choreographer Fredrik “Benke” Rydman, who has previously worked with Eurovision winners Måns Zelmerlöw and Nemo.

    Under the new rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, fans can now vote from anywhere in the world, not just from participating countries.

    Viewers in competing countries are able to vote in the semi-final in which their entry is performing, but they are not permitted to vote for their own act.

    Audiences from the rest of the world can vote in both semi-finals via the ESC.VOTE platform. These votes are grouped into a “Rest of the World” category, with the combined total counting as equivalent to a single participating country’s vote.

    That means that this evening, viewers can support DARA with entry number 1 on the ESC.VOTE website, from anywhere in the world outside the competing nations.

    The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 16 May and will be broadcast at 22:00 on BNT 1.

    During the show, the points from the Bulgarian jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be announced live by Vladimira Ilieva, host of the BNT 1 youth programme In the Rhythm of the City.

    The live broadcasts on public television will be commented on by music journalists Elena Rozberg and Petko Kralev.

      Последвайте ни

      ТОП 24

      Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
      1
      Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
      Трима депутати от "Прогресивна България" подадоха оставки
      2
      Трима депутати от "Прогресивна България" подадоха оставки
      Удар срещу имотната мафия: Столичната полиция задържа най-известния измамник
      3
      Удар срещу имотната мафия: Столичната полиция задържа най-известния...
      DARA излиза на сцената на "Евровизия" тази вечер във Виена
      4
      DARA излиза на сцената на "Евровизия" тази вечер във Виена
      Назначени са 6 нови заместник-министри
      5
      Назначени са 6 нови заместник-министри
      Успех, DARA! Bangaranga еуфорията завладява феновете на „Евровизия“
      6
      Успех, DARA! Bangaranga еуфорията завладява феновете на...

      Най-четени

      Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
      1
      Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
      Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
      2
      Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
      Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието и науката в кабинета "Радев"
      3
      Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието...
      Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
      4
      Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
      Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
      5
      Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
      Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
      6
      Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...

      More from: Bulgaria

      Bulgaria's entry in the Eurovision 2026: DARA will perform 'Bangaranga" as the first act in the second semi-final (see pics)
      Bulgaria's entry in the Eurovision 2026: DARA will perform 'Bangaranga" as the first act in the second semi-final (see pics)
      Bulgarian National Television Was the First Choice of Viewers for Objective Information During the Elections Bulgarian National Television Was the First Choice of Viewers for Objective Information During the Elections
      Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
      DARA takes the stage at Eurovision tonight in Vienna DARA takes the stage at Eurovision tonight in Vienna
      Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
      Good luck, DARA! “Bangaranga” euphoria sweeps Eurovision fans Good luck, DARA! “Bangaranga” euphoria sweeps Eurovision fans
      Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
      New cabinet: Prime Minister Radev calls for specific measures against rising prices and unfair practices New cabinet: Prime Minister Radev calls for specific measures against rising prices and unfair practices
      Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
      Ministry of Justice launches inspection of the Registry Agency Ministry of Justice launches inspection of the Registry Agency
      Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

      Водещи новини

      БНТ - първи избор за обективна информация по време на изборите
      БНТ - първи избор за обективна информация по време на изборите
      Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
      У нас
      Александър Пулев: Трябва да има справедливи цени на стоките от първа необходимост Александър Пулев: Трябва да има справедливи цени на стоките от първа необходимост
      Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
      У нас
      Пищно посрещане за Тръмп в Пекин на фона на предупреждения за Тайван Пищно посрещане за Тръмп в Пекин на фона на предупреждения за Тайван
      Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
      По света
      "Да открия това шоу е невероятна възможност": DARA излиза под №1 на втория полуфинал на "Евровизия" (ГАЛЕРИЯ) "Да открия това шоу е невероятна възможност": DARA излиза под №1 на втория полуфинал на "Евровизия" (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
      Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
      Общество
      Конституционният съд обяви за противоконституционно решението на...
      Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
      У нас
      МОН увери: Матурите ще се проведат при пълна анонимност и сигурност
      Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
      Общество
      Васил Терзиев връща доклада, с който се позволява строителството на...
      Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
      У нас
      Второкласници от 145-о училище „Симеон Радев“ посетиха БНТ
      Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
      У нас
      Product image
      Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
      Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
      ДА НЕ