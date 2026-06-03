Original Gold Mask from the Svetitsa Thracian Burial Mound Goes on Display in Kazanlak

The original gold funerary mask discovered in the Thracian burial mound of Svetitsa will be displayed at the Iskra History Museum in Kazanlak as part of the exhibition The Treasures of the Svetitsa Mound, organised by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The announcement was made by the museum on its official website.

The exhibition will open on 3 June in the museum’s Multimedia Hall.

The gold mask is one of the most striking symbols of Bulgaria’s Thracian heritage. It was discovered in the Valley of the Thracian Kings in 2004 by a team led by archaeologist Georgi Kitov.

Weighing 673 grams and crafted from a solid sheet of gold, the artefact was found in the grave of a high-ranking Thracian aristocrat dating from the late fifth century BC. It is regarded as one of the most significant discoveries in Thracian archaeology.

Alongside the mask, visitors will be able to view the ruler’s gold ring and a rich collection of funerary objects, offering insight into the wealth, status and burial rituals of the Thracian aristocracy in the heart of the Rose Valley.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 15 July at Iskra History Museum in Kazanlak.

Source: BTA