Illicit Fentanyl Laboratory Property Was Leased Long-Term, Agricultural Academy Says

The property where a fentanyl laboratory was discovered had been rented out on a long-term basis, the Agricultural Academy said in a statement released to the media.

The statement follows reports that synthetic drugs were being produced at a property owned by the higher education institution.

The property was leased on a long-term basis in June 2024 following a regular tender procedure. The current lease agreement was signed on 26 June 2024 for a period of five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, the tenant is required to use the property solely for its intended purpose, is not permitted to sublet it to third parties, and is responsible for the activities carried out there, the Agricultural Academy explained.

The Agricultural Academy added that it would provide the necessary assistance to the competent authorities.

Earlier today, Sofia Municipality denied that the property belonged to it and stated that it was owned by the Agricultural Academy.