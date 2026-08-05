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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Government Detects Unauthorised Access Affecting Administrative Networks

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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A large-scale technical investigation is underway to determine the full scope and nature of this activity

риск кибератаки европа заради войната близкия изток

The Bulgarian government has identified unauthorised access affecting certain administrative networks. The access was discovered as a result of the active work of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation on the implementation of the new national cybersecurity system, with available data currently indicating long-term activity, the ministry said.

A large-scale technical investigation is currently under way to establish the full scope and nature of the activity.

At the same time, comprehensive coordinated efforts are being carried out between institutions to strengthen digital protection and ensure the security of the national digital environment, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation added.

The ministry said that specific questions can be submitted to cyber@midt.government.bg

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