International Drug Trafficking Network Organiser Arrested in Bulgaria

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the National Police, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and law enforcement authorities in Bulgaria, has detained an alleged international drug trafficking organiser accused of arranging the trafficking of psychotropic substances to Ukraine and European Union countries.

As part of an international specialised operation carried out in Bulgaria, the alleged organiser of the drug network was arrested. He coordinated the activities of 14 laboratories producing alpha-PVP, mephedrone, amphetamine and chemical precursors for distribution in Ukraine and the European Union.

The criminal network was uncovered following counterintelligence operations by the SBU after a resident of the Kyiv region, who had been detained in connection with another investigation, provided information to the Ukrainian security service.

During the investigation, the SBU established that the suspect had organised large-scale illegal production of precursors and had built a network of laboratories manufacturing psychotropic substances.

The production capacity of the illegal laboratories allowed for the synthesis of more than 50 kilogrammes of highly dangerous psychotropic substances per month, with an estimated illegal turnover of around 2 million hryvnias.

While hiding at one of the resorts in the Balkans, the alleged organiser continued to direct the criminal operation, which involved at least 30 people operating between Ukraine and European Union countries.

Under his direction, the suspects built a network of illegal drug production laboratories, using dozens of dealers working for the criminal organisation.

The group concealed its activities by presenting the narcotic substances as chemical products for vehicles and then arranging their transport through international freight shipments as supposedly legitimate commercial goods.

During the specialised operation, six of his alleged accomplices were detained in the Kyiv and Chernivtsi regions. Searches resulted in the seizure of nearly 150 kilograms of psychotropic substances, production equipment, technical devices, and mobile phones containing evidence of criminal activity.

The suspects have been charged under several provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of the organiser’s extradition from Bulgaria to Ukraine is currently being considered.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 13 years in prison, along with the confiscation of property.

The Ukrainian security service has previously worked with GDBOP in uncovering a large-scale synthetic drug production laboratory in Burgas.



