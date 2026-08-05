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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Property Where Illicitl Fentanyl Production Laboratory Was Discovered Is Not Owned by Sofia Municipality

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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The property where an illegal fentanyl production laboratory was discovered is not owned by Sofia Municipality.

According to cadastral records, the owner of the property is the Agricultural Academy (National Centre for Agricultural Sciences)—a state-funded organisation under the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Sofia Municipality said in a statement to the media.

Illicit Fentanyl Crackdown: Dismantled Lab Was Supplying the Entire Country

Yesterday, Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, said that the site where the dismantled laboratory was located in 'Filipovtsi' neighbourhood was, according to cadastral maps, owned by Sofia Municipality.

“Sofia Municipality is not a party to any contracts for the rental, management or operation of this property and bears no responsibility in any way for how it was used.

“We call on the competent institutions to provide accurate and verified information in order to prevent the spread of false claims that mislead the public and create incorrect impressions,” the statement added.

Sofia Municipality expressed its support for the actions of the Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) against the production and distribution of narcotic substances, and said it expected all circumstances surrounding the case to be clarified during the investigation.

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