International Reaction After Dispute Between Italian and Bulgarian Youths in Bansko

A dispute between Bulgarian and foreign youths has prompted a strong international reaction. The incident took place three days ago in the mountain resort of Bansko, where members of Italy's Jewish community were visiting. According to the group, they were subjected to religiously motivated abuse by Bulgarian youths. Police have identified those involved in the incident. Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning all forms of antisemitism.

The incident occurred late on 2 August. A group of Italian children of Jewish origin were staying at a hotel in Bansko when Bulgarian youths gathered outside the building and began shouting Nazi slogans. One of the children described the incident to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Ariel, speaking to Corriere della Sera: "I don't know why we were targeted. Perhaps they saw us walking around Bansko over the past few days wearing kippahs, so they must have realised we were Jewish."

Lazar Ulevinov, a witness: "It was around 11.30pm or midnight, I think, after the jazz festival had finished. Then there was shouting and yelling, but within about half an hour everything had died down." Nikola Manev: “It didn’t come to a clash. However, the police intervened in time.”

Police confirmed that there was no physical contact between the two groups and that the tension was defused following their intervention.

Chief Inspector Hristiyan Parmakov, Head of Bansko District Police Department: "It may be assumed that the group staying at the hotel provoked people passing by outside. During those two weeks, we received several reports at the police station about their disorderly behaviour. This consisted of making excessive noise at around 11.00pm, disturbing local residents, and throwing various objects from the balconies and windows." Asen Levov, Hotel Manager: "What was unusual about this particular group was that it was exceptionally large, and the organisers seemed unable to manage it. There were repeated occasions when we had to call the police to restore order."

The group had been staying in Bansko for a two-week summer camp. According to the hotel owner, who declined to appear on camera, there were 200 children aged between 11 and 17. He alleged that some of the youths had caused problems during their stay, climbing onto window ledges, shouting late into the night and verbally insulting passers-by. He also claimed the damage caused to the hotel amounted to €15,000.

Lazar Ulevinov, a witness: “I don’t think it was just the Bulgarian kids. I think the others provoked them too, because the language you could hear included both English and Bulgarian, but it was loud—very loud.”

The incident, along with videos circulated on social media in which Nazi chants can allegedly be heard, sparked an international controversy. Italy's Foreign Minister described it as another act of antisemitism, saying it represented a form of hatred and discrimination that must be eradicated. Representatives of Bulgaria's Jewish community have informed the Prime Minister and are due to meet the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior tomorrow.

Nikolay Galabov, Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria:"The children were sitting on the balconies, shouting and making noise. They are children. If there was a problem with their behaviour, I agree that there is a group leader and there are proper ways to address it. But Nazi salutes and Nazi slogans are criminal offences under the laws of many European countries. This has nothing to do with these children. Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people have a long tradition of ethnic tolerance." Dr Alina Levi, Chair of the Organisation of the Jews in Bulgaria – Shalom: "This situation places a stain on our country and our society, which I would argue is undeserved."

The mayor of Bansko commented that this cannot be considered an anti-Semitic scandal.

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Stoycho Banenski, Mayor of Bansko: “Just some youthful squabbles. The Italian representatives are also welcome here in Bansko. We still have five days left of the festival. We can experience the atmosphere together. I don’t want to speak specifically about communities, because there are many communities in Bansko. Let the institutions and authorities do their job. I’ve done my own inquiries, and as Mayor of Bansko I can say that we do not have a situation that escalated to the extent that it deserves more attention than it has already received—unless someone wishes to exploit it."

Representatives of Bansko's tourism sector said they did not believe the incident would affect tourism in either the town or Bulgaria, arguing that allegations of racism were unfounded.

Zorka Tubakieva, Bansko Tourism Association: "It is best to allow the police to investigate and establish the facts. I do not think this issue should be exaggerated, and I do not believe politics should extend beyond the respective states and governments involved. Tourists are not the people who will resolve political disputes between countries."

Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said such actions were unacceptable and had no place in a democratic society. The ministry added that Bulgaria unequivocally condemns all forms of antisemitism.