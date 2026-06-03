International Francophone Festival "Soleil" Opens in Sozopol

The 15th edition of the International Francophone Festival "Soleil" is being officially opened. As part of the tradition, the event is taking place in Sozopol.

The festival brings together artists from several countries with French-speaking traditions. It is held under the patronage of President Iliana Iotova.

"Soleil" features a rich programme of exhibitions, concerts, creative meetings and discussions. The programme has been designed to encompass all of Sozopol's landmark venues, from the amphitheatre and the Archaeological Museum to the Art Gallery and the Ethnographic Museum.

During the festival, visitors will be able to enjoy exhibitions from Bulgaria, Turkey, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan and France, as well as concerts by performers from a variety of countries.