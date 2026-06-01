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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Spring Book Fair Opens in Sofia

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The Spring Book Fair officially opens. The park in front of the National Palace of Culture will turn into the largest outdoor bookstore in Bulgaria.

More than 150 Bulgarian publishing houses will showcase their latest titles, special editions and bestselling books, while visitors will have the opportunity to meet their favourite authors, translators and illustrators in person.

For another year, the event will transform central Sofia into a vibrant celebration of books and reading.

The park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK) will once again become Bulgaria’s largest open-air bookshop, bringing together publishers, writers and readers for one of the country's most anticipated literary events.

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