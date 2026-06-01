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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

34th International Theatre Festival “Varna Summer” Opens with Little England (see pics)

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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тото издание театралния фестивал bdquoварненско лятоldquo започва bdquoмалката англияldquo снимки

The 34th edition of the International Theatre Festival “Varna Summer” opens today, June 1, in Varna. The event will run until 11 June and traditionally transforms the city into the largest summer theatre stage in Bulgaria.

The festival opens this evening with the latest production by the Ivan Vazov National Theatre – “Little England”, directed by Diana Dobreva. The performance will be staged on the main stage of the Theatre and Music Production Centre in Varna.

The programme of the International Theatre Festival will feature a selection of Bulgarian productions, international drama, and foreign theatre projects.

Organisers are presenting a diverse line-up, including classical texts, contemporary drama, and experimental stage forms. The festival will also include meetings with theatre makers and artists, panel discussions, and accompanying cultural events.

AS part of the tradition, the International Theatre Festival presents the latest trends in Bulgarian and European performing arts.

Photos by BNT

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