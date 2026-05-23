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DARA's "Bangaranga" has become a cultural phenomenon in Europe

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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песента bangaranga dara превърна културен феномен европа

Following the historic success at Eurovision, DARA’s song Bangaranga has reportedly become a cultural phenomenon across Europe.

Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026: DARA gave an explosive performance of the song 'Bangaranga'

It topped the national singles charts in Austria and Germany. It also took over the digital market. "Bangaranga" is number one on the charts in 11 countries, in addition to Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Greece and Italy.

The song is also described as a major streaming success, surpassing three million streams globally on one of the major music platforms.

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