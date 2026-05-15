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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1

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Around half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 on BNT 1, with peak viewership reaching 685,000 during the broadcast.

Bulgaria'S DARA will perform as entry number 12 in Saturday’s Grand Final — see below for how to vote.

According to official audience measurement data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, the live broadcast from Vienna was watched by an average of half a million viewers.

This placed BNT 1 in the leading position in Bulgarian television ratings last night, with a 28.6% audience share in the 4+ age demographic.

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ТОП 24

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
2
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа реакция след блестящото представяне на "Евровизия"
3
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа...
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
4
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
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Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на „Евровизия" по БНТ1
6
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на...

Най-четени

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
2
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
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Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
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Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ
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Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ

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Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote
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