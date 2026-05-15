Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1

Around half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 on BNT 1, with peak viewership reaching 685,000 during the broadcast.

Bulgaria'S DARA will perform as entry number 12 in Saturday’s Grand Final — see below for how to vote.

According to official audience measurement data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, the live broadcast from Vienna was watched by an average of half a million viewers.

This placed BNT 1 in the leading position in Bulgarian television ratings last night, with a 28.6% audience share in the 4+ age demographic.