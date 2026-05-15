БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Сблъсъци между гръцки фермери и полиция на...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Гръцките фермери започнаха ефективна блокада в района на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Студено и влажно време за баловете прогнозират синоптици
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
EN
Запази

A total of 685,000 viewers were in front of their screens for the second semi-final broadcast on BNT 1, at its peak viewing moment during the transmission.

българия №12 финала евровизия събота ndash вижте гласувате

DARA, with the song Bangaranga, qualified Bulgaria for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which will be broadcast live on BNT 1 from Vienna on Saturday, 16 May at 22:00.

The second semi-final on 14 May attracted 685,000 viewers at its most-watched moment uring the broadcast. According to official audience measurement data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, the show reached an average audience of 492,900 viewers, giving BNT 1 a leading position in the Bulgarian television market with a 28.6% audience share among the 4+ age group.

Following her performance, DARA has also entered the bookmakers’ top 10 favourites to win the competition.

With the song Bangaranga, DARA performed first in the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, creating an incredibly exciting, electrifying, and memorable atmosphere for the audience at Vienna’s Stadthalle in the Austrian capital, as well as millions of viewers watching worldwide.

Enthusiastic reactions quickly flooded social media in Bulgaria and abroad. A number of well-known public figures also expressed their support for DARA both before her performance and after her standout appearance on stage.

On Saturday’s Grand Final, DARA will perform as entry number 12 Voting for Bulgaria is open from all over the world

Albania - SMS 54345 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Armenia - SMS 1004

Austria - CALL 0901 050 25-12 / SMS 0901 050 25-12

Azerbaijan - SMS 9450 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Belgium - SMS 6015 OR 6364

Germany - CALL 01371 3636-12 / SMS 99599 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Greece - CALL 901 901 40-12 / SMS 54222 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Georgia - SMS 95100

Denmark - SMS 1212 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Estonia - CALL 900 70-12 / SMS 15415 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Italy - CALL 894 001-12 / SMS 475 475 0 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Cyprus - CALL 900 318-12 / SMS 5511 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Latvia - CALL 902013-12 / SMS 1897 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Malta - SMS 5061 57

Norway - SMS 26900 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Poland - SMS 74555 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Portugal - CALL 760 200 1-12 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Romania - SMS 1399 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Serbia - SMS 1557 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Ukraine - SMS 7576 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Finland - CALL 0700 79 1-12 / SMS 173005 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

France - CALL 36 32-12 / SMS 721 21 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Croatia - CALL 06155-12 / SMS 66677 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Montenegro - SMS 14741 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Czech Republic - SMS 906 11 13 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Switzerland - CALL 0901 54 49-12 / SMS 377 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Sweden - CALL 099-212-12 / SMS 72211 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Australia, Israel, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino, United Kingdom and the rest of the world - WWW.ESC.VOTE

On Saturday, 16 May, a total of 25 countries will compete for victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 Grand Final.

Alongside Bulgaria, the finalists include Denmark, Israel, Belgium, Albania, Greece, Ukraine, Australia, Serbia, Malta, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Moldova, Finland, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway and Romania, as well as the so-called “Big Five”: France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and host nation Austria.

During the live broadcast of the final, the points from the Bulgarian jury will be announced on stage by Vladimira Ilieva, host of the BNT 1 youth programme In the Rhythm of the City.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
2
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа реакция след блестящото представяне на "Евровизия"
3
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа...
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
4
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
5
Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на „Евровизия" по БНТ1
6
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на...

Най-четени

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
2
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
4
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
5
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ
6
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign investment in Bulgaria rises 87% year-on-year after eurozone entry
Foreign investment in Bulgaria rises 87% year-on-year after eurozone entry
NRA: Diesel currently at its lowest price in 40 days NRA: Diesel currently at its lowest price in 40 days
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1 Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
What are the prices for beach amenities at the start of the summer season along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast? What are the prices for beach amenities at the start of the summer season along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast?
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Woman died after being hit by a car near Kresna Woman died after being hit by a car near Kresna
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
After the Landslide on Smolyan–Pamporovo road: What are the options for a long-term solution? After the Landslide on Smolyan–Pamporovo road: What are the options for a long-term solution?
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Сблъсъци между гръцки фермери и полиция на "Кулата": Има обгазени хора, включително и журналисти
Сблъсъци между гръцки фермери и полиция на "Кулата": Има...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Румен Радев разпредели ресорите на вицепремиерите Премиерът Румен Радев разпредели ресорите на вицепремиерите
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на „Евровизия" по БНТ1 Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на „Евровизия" по БНТ1
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
DARA в топ 10 на фаворитите в "Евровизия" според букмейкърите DARA в топ 10 на фаворитите в "Евровизия" според букмейкърите
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Визитата в Китай: Тръмп определи срещата със Си Дзинпин като...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Разбиха международен канал за контрабанда на цигари
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Четирима с обвинения след като МВР удари по имотната мафия
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Загина жената, блъсната от автомобил в Кресна
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ