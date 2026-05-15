Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote

DARA, with the song Bangaranga, qualified Bulgaria for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which will be broadcast live on BNT 1 from Vienna on Saturday, 16 May at 22:00.

The second semi-final on 14 May attracted 685,000 viewers at its most-watched moment uring the broadcast. According to official audience measurement data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, the show reached an average audience of 492,900 viewers, giving BNT 1 a leading position in the Bulgarian television market with a 28.6% audience share among the 4+ age group.

Following her performance, DARA has also entered the bookmakers’ top 10 favourites to win the competition.

With the song Bangaranga, DARA performed first in the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, creating an incredibly exciting, electrifying, and memorable atmosphere for the audience at Vienna’s Stadthalle in the Austrian capital, as well as millions of viewers watching worldwide.

Enthusiastic reactions quickly flooded social media in Bulgaria and abroad. A number of well-known public figures also expressed their support for DARA both before her performance and after her standout appearance on stage.

On Saturday’s Grand Final, DARA will perform as entry number 12 Voting for Bulgaria is open from all over the world

Albania - SMS 54345 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Armenia - SMS 1004

Austria - CALL 0901 050 25-12 / SMS 0901 050 25-12

Azerbaijan - SMS 9450 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Belgium - SMS 6015 OR 6364

Germany - CALL 01371 3636-12 / SMS 99599 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Greece - CALL 901 901 40-12 / SMS 54222 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Georgia - SMS 95100

Denmark - SMS 1212 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Estonia - CALL 900 70-12 / SMS 15415 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Italy - CALL 894 001-12 / SMS 475 475 0 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Cyprus - CALL 900 318-12 / SMS 5511 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Latvia - CALL 902013-12 / SMS 1897 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Malta - SMS 5061 57

Norway - SMS 26900 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Poland - SMS 74555 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Portugal - CALL 760 200 1-12 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Romania - SMS 1399 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Serbia - SMS 1557 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Ukraine - SMS 7576 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Finland - CALL 0700 79 1-12 / SMS 173005 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

France - CALL 36 32-12 / SMS 721 21 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Croatia - CALL 06155-12 / SMS 66677 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Montenegro - SMS 14741 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Czech Republic - SMS 906 11 13 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Switzerland - CALL 0901 54 49-12 / SMS 377 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Sweden - CALL 099-212-12 / SMS 72211 / WWW.ESC.VOTE

Australia, Israel, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino, United Kingdom and the rest of the world - WWW.ESC.VOTE

On Saturday, 16 May, a total of 25 countries will compete for victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 Grand Final.

Alongside Bulgaria, the finalists include Denmark, Israel, Belgium, Albania, Greece, Ukraine, Australia, Serbia, Malta, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Moldova, Finland, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway and Romania, as well as the so-called “Big Five”: France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and host nation Austria.

During the live broadcast of the final, the points from the Bulgarian jury will be announced on stage by Vladimira Ilieva, host of the BNT 1 youth programme In the Rhythm of the City.