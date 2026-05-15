“I love you and I’ll see you in the final”: DARA’s first reaction after dazzling Eurovision performance

“Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received from Bulgaria — and from everyone outside Bulgaria as well. I love you, and I’ll see you in the final.”
That was the message from DARA immediately after her standout performance of Bangaranga in the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest last night, May 14, which secured her a place in Saturday’s Grand Final. BNT will broadcast the final live from Vienna on 16 May.
A total of 10 out of the 15 performers go through to the final of the second semi-final. Among them are two of the bookmakers' favourites, Denmark and Australia. Albania, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Malta, Norway, Romania and Ukraine are also going to the final. France and Great Britain as well as host Austria qualified automatically. This year the regulations were changed and in addition to the audience vote, there was also a national jury vote.
DARA:
“I still can’t believe it. I love being on stage, and I loved the feeling I had during the performance. I’m incredibly grateful for that and for all the support I’ve received.
“And, you know, I can’t scream because I need my voice for tomorrow and the day after. But if I could scream — you’ll have to do it for me. Come on, use your voices: Bangaranga! Bangaranga!
“I had told myself, ‘What if we don’t make it?’ But you never really know. Still, it felt absolutely incredible.
“And, honestly, I don’t know what to expect. I don’t expect anything. I simply accept the lessons the universe gives me as they come and I never question them. I try not to doubt myself or the choices the universe makes.
“So I don’t expect anything, and whenever life gives me a gift, I simply embrace it. I’m genuinely grateful.
“I think we, as Bulgarians, should have an even bigger platform for all our performers, composers and everyone in our creative communities. The Eurovision Song Contest is exactly that kind of platform.
“So after what I’ve shown you, I hope people will come to Bulgaria or discover our artists, because they truly are incredible.”