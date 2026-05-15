“I love you and I’ll see you in the final”: DARA’s first reaction after dazzling Eurovision performance

“Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received from Bulgaria — and from everyone outside Bulgaria as well. I love you, and I’ll see you in the final.”

That was the message from DARA immediately after her standout performance of Bangaranga in the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest last night, May 14, which secured her a place in Saturday’s Grand Final. BNT will broadcast the final live from Vienna on 16 May.

A total of 10 out of the 15 performers go through to the final of the second semi-final. Among them are two of the bookmakers' favourites, Denmark and Australia. Albania, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Malta, Norway, Romania and Ukraine are also going to the final. France and Great Britain as well as host Austria qualified automatically. This year the regulations were changed and in addition to the audience vote, there was also a national jury vote.