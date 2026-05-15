БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Сблъсъци между гръцки фермери и полиция на...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Гръцките фермери започнаха ефективна блокада в района на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Студено и влажно време за баловете прогнозират синоптици
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First postage stamps dedicated to Bulgarian queens have been validated

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази
министър георги пеев симеон сакскобургготски валидираха първите пощенски марки посветени български царици

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and Honorary Chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha have officially validated a new series of postage stamps dedicated to Bulgarian queens.

Georgi Peev, Minister of Transport and Communications.

“This edition brings together different eras of Bulgarian history and recalls personalities who have left a lasting mark on the country’s statehood and culture.”

The series features the images of Princess Maria, Ioanna of Savoy, Irene Laskarina, and Margareta of Bulgaria.

“I am convinced that this edition will be appreciated both by philatelists and by all who love Bulgarian history. It marks the beginning of a much-loved philatelic series,” he said.

He also congratulated artist Todor Angeliev for the design of the stamps, dedicated to the influential women alongside Bulgarian rulers.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha thanked the organisers for the issue and presented the minister with a gold badge from the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists.

The event was attended by the Executive Director of Bulgarian Posts Zdravko Ananiev, as well as representatives of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists and other guests.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа реакция след блестящото представяне на "Евровизия"
2
"Обичам ви и ще се видим на финала" - DARA с първа...
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
3
DARA откри втория полуфинал на „Евровизия“ във Виена
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на „Евровизия" по БНТ1
4
Половин милион зрители са гледали втория полуфинал на...
Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
5
Лазар е новият претендент за най-старо куче в света
Мотористи излизат на национален протест срещу поскъпването на „Гражданска отговорност“
6
Мотористи излизат на национален протест срещу поскъпването на...

Най-четени

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
2
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
4
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
5
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ
6
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ

More from: Culture

Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1
Half a million viewers watched the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 on BNT1
Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote Bulgaria's DARA will perform as enrty #12 in the Eurovision final on Saturday - see how to vote
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
What are the prices for beach amenities at the start of the summer season along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast? What are the prices for beach amenities at the start of the summer season along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast?
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Bulgaria's DARA enters bookmakers’ top 10 favourites to win Eurovision Bulgaria's DARA enters bookmakers’ top 10 favourites to win Eurovision
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
“I love you and I’ll see you in the final”: DARA’s first reaction after dazzling Eurovision performance “I love you and I’ll see you in the final”: DARA’s first reaction after dazzling Eurovision performance
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Bulgaria is through to the Eurovision Grand Final as DARA advances with the song "Bangaranga" Bulgaria is through to the Eurovision Grand Final as DARA advances with the song "Bangaranga"
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Успех на DARA! "Bangaranga" представя България на големия финал на "Евровизия 2026" във Виена
Успех на DARA! "Bangaranga" представя България на големия...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Спор за паркиране: Задържаха мъж, след като нападнал депутата Ивайло Мирчев Спор за паркиране: Задържаха мъж, след като нападнал депутата Ивайло Мирчев
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Имотните измамници с повдигнати обвинения: Заподозрените са спечелили над 5 милиона евро Имотните измамници с повдигнати обвинения: Заподозрените са спечелили над 5 милиона евро
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
"Хората ще са равни пред закона от тук насетне" – вътрешният министър за свалената охрана на Борисов и Пеевски "Хората ще са равни пред закона от тук насетне" – вътрешният министър за свалената охрана на Борисов и Пеевски
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Мотористи в Пловдив протестират срещу поскъпването на...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Регионални
Сблъсъци между гръцки фермери и полиция на "Кулата": Има...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Румен Радев разпредели ресорите на вицепремиерите
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Визитата в Китай: Тръмп определи срещата със Си Дзинпин като...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ