First postage stamps dedicated to Bulgarian queens have been validated

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and Honorary Chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha have officially validated a new series of postage stamps dedicated to Bulgarian queens.

Georgi Peev, Minister of Transport and Communications. “This edition brings together different eras of Bulgarian history and recalls personalities who have left a lasting mark on the country’s statehood and culture.”

The series features the images of Princess Maria, Ioanna of Savoy, Irene Laskarina, and Margareta of Bulgaria.

“I am convinced that this edition will be appreciated both by philatelists and by all who love Bulgarian history. It marks the beginning of a much-loved philatelic series,” he said.

He also congratulated artist Todor Angeliev for the design of the stamps, dedicated to the influential women alongside Bulgarian rulers.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha thanked the organisers for the issue and presented the minister with a gold badge from the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists.

The event was attended by the Executive Director of Bulgarian Posts Zdravko Ananiev, as well as representatives of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists and other guests.