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Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.

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Невероятен успех: DARA е големият победител в 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"

DARA takes to the stage in tonight's Eurovision Grand Final with the song 'Bangaranga'

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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As a participant in the song contest, BNT will broadcast the final tonight at 22.00

успех dara bangaranga представя българия финала евровизия 2026 виена

Tonight, May 16, DARA will take to the stage in Vienna with the song “Bangaranga” for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Following her electrifying performance in the semi-final on Thursday, DARA has entered the top 10 favourites to win, according to bookmakers.

An informal vote among journalists accredited in Vienna has also suggested that DARA could finish in third place.

Tonight, Bulgaria’s representative will perform as entry number 12. Voting will open immediately after the first act this time.

BNT 1 will broadcast the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest live from Vienna from 22.00.

DARA: “Thank you so much for all the support sent to me from Bulgaria, and to everyone outside Bulgaria as well. I love you, and I’ll see you in the final.”

At the end of January, DARA was the winner of BNT’s national selection process to choose Bulgaria’s representative for the world’s biggest music competition.

Following her performance in the second semi-final, she moved into the top seven favourites to win according to bookmakers’ odds.

Bulgaria’s public service broadcaster also secured the leading position in national television ratings during Thursday’s live broadcast.

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