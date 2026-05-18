BNT's footage of Eurovison winner DARA's arrival at Sofia Airport went around the world - broadcast by 29 TV stations

Footage of DARA’s arrival at 'Vasil Levski' Airport in Sofia, filmed and distributed by BNT, has travelled across international airwaves.

The footage was shared through the international exchange network of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and was broadcast by 29 television networks, appearing more than 140 times across various news reports and television programmes worldwide.

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A significant part of the live coverage of the welcome ceremony broadcast on BNT was also broadcast live on the BBC.