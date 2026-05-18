БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Мерц и Радев обсъдиха инвестициите, засилване на...
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Организирам среща с ресорните министри,...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Вицепремиерът Гълъб Донев: Казваме "стоп" на...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Милена Милотинова: Това, което ни предстои, е...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Ексклузивно DARA в студиото на БНТ: Щастлива съм, че...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT's footage of Eurovison winner DARA's arrival at Sofia Airport went around the world - broadcast by 29 TV stations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази
кадрите бнт посрещането dara обиколиха света излъчени телевизии
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Footage of DARA’s arrival at 'Vasil Levski' Airport in Sofia, filmed and distributed by BNT, has travelled across international airwaves.

The footage was shared through the international exchange network of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and was broadcast by 29 television networks, appearing more than 140 times across various news reports and television programmes worldwide.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

A significant part of the live coverage of the welcome ceremony broadcast on BNT was also broadcast live on the BBC.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Големи столични квартали остават без топла вода за 5 дни
1
Големи столични квартали остават без топла вода за 5 дни
СДВР с жест към Дара: Публикуваха снимка с певицата
2
СДВР с жест към Дара: Публикуваха снимка с певицата
В ефира на БНТ: DARA и Евтим Милошев поставиха началото за създаване на Дом на артистите
3
В ефира на БНТ: DARA и Евтим Милошев поставиха началото за...
"Евровизия" е проправила път на някои от най-известните звезди на музикалния небосклон
4
"Евровизия" е проправила път на някои от най-известните...
Генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова за домакинството на "Евровизия" 2027: Надяваме се на мощната и стабилна подкрепа на институциите
5
Генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова за домакинството на...
Ексклузивно DARA в студиото на БНТ: Щастлива съм, че целият свят е обърнал глава към България
6
Ексклузивно DARA в студиото на БНТ: Щастлива съм, че целият свят е...

Най-четени

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
2
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
4
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
5
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
6
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...

More from: Culture

Eurovision Director on Bulgaria Hosting 2027: “I’m Confident Bulgaria Will Rise to the Challenge”
Eurovision Director on Bulgaria Hosting 2027: “I’m Confident Bulgaria Will Rise to the Challenge”
Exclusive: Eurovision winner DARA in BNT studio — “I’m happy the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria” Exclusive: Eurovision winner DARA in BNT studio — “I’m happy the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria”
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Bulgaria Must Rise to the Occasion as Eurovision Host BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Bulgaria Must Rise to the Occasion as Eurovision Host
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Eurovision contest winner, DARA, turns Sofia airport into a stage: 'Dream big, work hard, and your effort will pay off' Eurovision contest winner, DARA, turns Sofia airport into a stage: 'Dream big, work hard, and your effort will pay off'
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
DARA with first words in Bulgaria: 'Eurovision is the beginning of my international career' DARA with first words in Bulgaria: 'Eurovision is the beginning of my international career'
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Радев пред Мерц: България се утвърди не като периферия, а като важен партньор в Европа
Премиерът Радев пред Мерц: България се утвърди не като периферия, а...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
С еуфорията от победата: Подготовката за "Евровизия" 2027 започна С еуфорията от победата: Подготовката за "Евровизия" 2027 започна
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Четири града се борят за домакинството на "Евровизия" догодина Четири града се борят за домакинството на "Евровизия" догодина
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на "Капитан Андреево" Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на "Капитан Андреево"
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
14-годишна родилка в тежко състояние е транспортирана с медицински...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Кадрите на БНТ от посрещането на DARA обиколиха света - излъчени са...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Донев: Намаляваме с 10% разходите за заплати в...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев: Организирам среща с ресорните министри, за да...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ