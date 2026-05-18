BNT Director General and Minister of Culture hold first meeting on Eurovision 2027 preparations

The Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT) Milena Milotinova and Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev on May 18 held their first operational meeting on preparations for Eurovision, following Bulgaria’s decisive victory in the international contest, which will see the country host the event in 2027.

Milotinova said the win obliges Bulgaria to build on its success.

“We must deliver at a high level as hosts, and BNT will rely on all institutions that can assist. That is why I began discussions on Sunday by phone from Vienna, alongside receiving congratulations for the victory,” she said.

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Bulgaria Must Rise to the Occasion as Eurovision Host

Minister Miloshev pledged that later thos week the Council of Ministers and BNT will begin setting up the organisational framework for hosting the contest in Bulgaria, with all relevant institutions expected to be involved.

The process will include selecting a venue, defining financing, logistics, marketing and promotion, television production, accompanying events, and wider tourism infrastructure planning.

Miloshev said the work must begin as soon as possible, adding that Bulgaria’s hosting should match the standards set by Austria.