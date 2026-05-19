German Chancellor Merz: "Bangaranga" will be the hit of the summer across Europe

During his first official foreign visit as Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on May 18.

Merz also congratulated Bulgaria on its success at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

“I would also like to warmly congratulate you on your country’s first-place at Eurovision with the song 'Bangaranga'. It looks set to become the hit of the summer across Europe — a truly memorable melody,” he said.

The German Chancellor also underlined the significance of Radev choosing Germany for his first official visit abroad as Prime Minister.