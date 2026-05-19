Bulgarian tourist rescued after 40-metre fall into ravine in Romania

A Bulgarian tourist was rescued by helicopter from the Caraiman Valley in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains after falling around 40 metres into a ravine, according to the Romanian mountain rescue service “Salvamont” in Prahova County.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of a helicopter from Romania’s SMURD emergency response system, which lowered a mountain rescuer directly to the scene of the accident.

Rescuers said the emergency call was received via 112 at around 12:45 on Monday. According to initial information, the Bulgarian tourist slipped on snow and fell into a ravine.

The man, described as a young adult, sustained serious injuries and was urgently transported to hospital. He suffered multiple traumas and abrasions as a result of the fall.

He had been hiking with four other people, all of whom were safely escorted out of the mountains. Rescue teams noted that steep trails in the Bucegi Mountains remain closed and that the group was not adequately equipped for the conditions in the area.

Source: BTA