Large snake causes commotion at Haskovo central market before being safely relocated

A colourful large snake caused commotion at the central vegetable market in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria) earlier today, May 19, shortly before noon.

The snake appeared near one of the stalls before slipping into a drainage shaft. A woman alerted the emergency services by calling 112, and firefighters arrived shortly afterwards. A herpetologist from the terrarium in the village of Mineralni Bani was also called to the scene.

Firefighters had to remove the shaft grille before herpetologist Georgi Rusev was able to safely capture the stressed but harmless reptile. He explained that the snake posed no danger and would be released back into the wild away from the city.

Rusev added that the snake feeds on mice and is therefore beneficial.

It remains unclear how the reptile ended up in the city centre.