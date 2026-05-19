Veselina Petrakieva appointed Director of News and Current Affairs at Bulgarian National Television

Veselina Petrakieva has been appointed Director of the News and Current Affairs Directorate at the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The position had until now been vacant, with Dobrina Cheshmedzhieva serving in an acting capacity.

"Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is a clear leader in news and current affairs programming. Recently, a survey conducted by the “Myara” agency and presented to the Council for Electronic Media showed that 36.4% of respondents identified BNT as the most objective source of information during the recent election campaign, ahead of the country’s two major commercial television networks, which together accounted for 20.2%. The same study also found that more than 50% of Bulgarians hold a positive view of BNT.

I would like to thank all our colleagues for this achievement, which obliges us to be even more precise in our work and even more dedicated to our viewers.

Veselina Petrakieva is an outstanding professional and I believe that, together with BNT’s proven team of journalists, we will only continue to build on the broadcaster’s high public reputation,” said Milena Milotinova, Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT).