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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The path of a dream: Eurovision winner DARA inspires the whole of Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
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пътят една мечта dara вдъхнови цяла българия
Снимка: BTA

The victory of Bangaranga has brought the Eurovision Song Contest back to the Balkans for the first time in 19 years, with fans experiencing scenes of genuine euphoria over the past two hours.

For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest

Fans gathered at Prince Alexander I of Battenberg Square in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, shared their excitement:

“DARA’s victory filled all our hearts. The song is fantastic and DARA is fantastic too. We love you so much, DARA!”

“I’m often told that I look like DARA. I don’t really see it myself, but I take it as a real compliment. She’s amazing and very beautiful.”

One young fan also spoke about personal ambitions inspired by the singer:

“I want to achieve success like DARA and become an Olympic figure skating champion.”

Asked by BNT what DARA had taught her and whether dreams really can come true, she replied:

“Yes — that Bulgaria is capable of anything. We need to believe in ourselves. She has also promoted our country, and because of that we can move forward in different rankings too.”

“She has made Bulgaria famous. We are extremely proud of her and her achievement. It is a great joy for us to be here,” they said.

BNT: “What kind of example does she set for you? That anything is possible?”

“Yes — that anything is possible, and that if someone has dreams like hers, of going to Eurovision, there are difficulties along the way to achieving them.”

“Joy, pride, confidence — I want to say this especially to DARA: DARA, you are amazing, my girl!”

Those present also thanked BNT and the Sofia Municipality for organising the event, expressing a wish for more occasions like this that bring people together.

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