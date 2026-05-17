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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
DARA донесе кристалния микрофон от "Евровизия 2026" в България - посрещнаха я стотици фенове и приятели

For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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пръв път години държава печели гласовете едновременно зрителите журито конкурса bdquoевровизияldquo
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For the first time in nine years, a single country won both the jury vote and the public vote simultaneously.

Her entry also broke the previous record for the largest points gap between first and second place — surpassing Norway’s 2009 benchmark.

The margin between Bulgaria and Israel was 173 points, marking the widest winning difference in recent Eurovision history.

DARA’s performance with “Bangaranga” turned into a defining moment of the contest, with Bulgaria celebrating a victory that resonated strongly across Europe.

DARA received either the jury vote or the public vote — and in many cases both — from every one of the 35 eligible voting countries at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her entry also secured the maximum 12 points from the newly introduced online voting category known as the “Rest of the World” vote, which aggregates audiences from non-participating countries into a single combined result.

DARA’s “Bangaranga” was a clear favorite across the board at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The song received the maximum 12 points from the public vote in nine countries, while also earning top marks from the national juries of four countries.

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