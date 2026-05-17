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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
В 18.00 ч. на Терминал 2 на летище "Васил Левски" - София феновете могат да посрещнат DARA, която донесе историческа победа на България на "Евровизия 2026"

Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovosion in 2027

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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Historic victory for Bulgaria - DARA and "Bangaranga" triumphed at Eurovision 2026

милена милотинова добре дошли софия другата година

Bulgaria will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest after DARA and “Bangaranga” captured the hearts of both juries and viewers, triumphing at the competition’s 70th edition.

For the first time, a winner secured a decisive victory in both the jury vote and the public vote.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

“I’m so proud. What DARA achieved was truly incredible. I want to say: ‘Welcome to Sofia next year!’ I would like to thank the entire BNT team supporting DARA, our partners, the Head of Delegation from Bulgarian National Television — Boryana Grammatikova — the whole team that BNT engaged to represent Bulgaria at Eurovision," said BNT Director General Milena Milotinova at the official winners' press conference after the Eurovision 2026 final.


DARA also expressed her gratitude, thanking everyone who “felt the power of ‘Bangaranga’.”

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