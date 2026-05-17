Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, after Bulgaria won Eurovision song contest: 'We are making headlines around the world right now'

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) also received an award from the Eurovision Song Contest, with the trophy shown by Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

Milena Milotinova: “This is the trophy Eurovision presented to Bulgarian National Television. It is the same as DARA’s award — although hers is bigger. This is our prize and we are incredibly proud.”

Reflecting on Bulgaria’s victory, she added that the broadcaster had received widespread praise and messages of congratulations.

“We received a great deal of recognition and many words of appreciation. That places a special responsibility on us, because throughout 2027 Bulgaria will be at the centre of preparations for hosting Eurovision.”

Milotinova also praised the team behind the success:

“Congratulations to Bulgaria, to DARA, to the entire BNT team behind this achievement and to our international partners. We worked with teams from Greece, Sweden and Romania — it was a huge collective effort. “The feeling last night was indescribable — hearing ‘Bulgaria’ and the whole arena shouting ‘Bulgaria’, ‘bravo, bravo Bulgaria’. I’m so happy. Thank you to everyone who voted, especially Bulgarians abroad who mobilised in support of DARA. Thank you also for the positivity on social media and for believing in her performance.”

Bulgaria is set to host Eurovision next year, which will most likely be in Sofia, but there is a lot of work to be done.

The mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, has also expressed a desire for his city to host Eurovision 2027.

Simeon Kasabov, Executive Director of BNT: "the question is about where the host city will be. There are no written rules. There could be some form of bidding, of offering what possibilities the city of Burgas has, for example, in terms of hotels, in terms of a hall. But there is no such thing as a decision that is imperative as to whether the capital city should host."

Simeon Kasabov added that BNT already has experience in organising Junior Eurovision and described the event as something truly exceptional. However, he acknowledged that the challenge ahead would be highly complex.

He explained that Eurovision is a unique event bringing together professionals from across the world. Alongside the host broadcaster’s own teams, experts at the highest technological level are also brought in.

Kasabov said: “This is a huge undertaking. It requires substantial infrastructure support, strict requirements for hotel capacity and location, as well as transport connections. It is a major challenge not only for BNT, but also for the state and whichever municipality or city seeks to host the event.

“We will need support from all institutions because the host is not only Bulgarian National Television — Bulgaria itself is the host.”

Milena Milotinova: Welcome to Sofia next year!

“We are making headlines around the world right now,” BNT Director General Milena Milotinova said. “I’ve been reading and watching the international reactions and there is such a positive wave of support towards Bulgaria. I’m very happy — incredibly happy — that this is happening, and that it is happening specifically to Bulgaria, to us.

We showed that we are capable, and now we see that others recognise it as well. We need to believe in ourselves more and have greater national confidence because we can see that when we do — when we work with strong teams and choose the right performer, the right song and the right team — we can succeed here too.

I would also like to add something I believe is important. The previous management board of BNT made the decision to bring Bulgaria back to Eurovision, and in that sense I would like to emphasise that we value continuity.”

Bulgarian National Television will also provide coverage of DARA’s return to Sofia. Dragomir Draganov will host a live studio broadcast welcoming the Bulgarian delegation as they arrive back home.