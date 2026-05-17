БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
DARA накара България да плаче от радост, а Европа - да си...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Неясни остават мотивите на мъжа, помел с колата си...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
Чете се за: 12:15 мин.
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
В 18.00 ч. на Терминал 2 на летище "Васил Левски" - София феновете могат да посрещнат DARA, която донесе историческа победа на България на "Евровизия 2026"

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, after Bulgaria won Eurovision song contest: 'We are making headlines around the world right now'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
EN
Запази

BNT received an award from "Eurovision 2026"

милена милотинова генерален директор бнт момента сме световните новини

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) also received an award from the Eurovision Song Contest, with the trophy shown by Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

Milena Milotinova: “This is the trophy Eurovision presented to Bulgarian National Television. It is the same as DARA’s award — although hers is bigger. This is our prize and we are incredibly proud.”

Reflecting on Bulgaria’s victory, she added that the broadcaster had received widespread praise and messages of congratulations.

“We received a great deal of recognition and many words of appreciation. That places a special responsibility on us, because throughout 2027 Bulgaria will be at the centre of preparations for hosting Eurovision.”

Milotinova also praised the team behind the success:

“Congratulations to Bulgaria, to DARA, to the entire BNT team behind this achievement and to our international partners. We worked with teams from Greece, Sweden and Romania — it was a huge collective effort.

“The feeling last night was indescribable — hearing ‘Bulgaria’ and the whole arena shouting ‘Bulgaria’, ‘bravo, bravo Bulgaria’. I’m so happy. Thank you to everyone who voted, especially Bulgarians abroad who mobilised in support of DARA. Thank you also for the positivity on social media and for believing in her performance.”

Bulgaria is set to host Eurovision next year, which will most likely be in Sofia, but there is a lot of work to be done.

The mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, has also expressed a desire for his city to host Eurovision 2027.

Simeon Kasabov, Executive Director of BNT: "the question is about where the host city will be. There are no written rules. There could be some form of bidding, of offering what possibilities the city of Burgas has, for example, in terms of hotels, in terms of a hall. But there is no such thing as a decision that is imperative as to whether the capital city should host."

Simeon Kasabov added that BNT already has experience in organising Junior Eurovision and described the event as something truly exceptional. However, he acknowledged that the challenge ahead would be highly complex.

He explained that Eurovision is a unique event bringing together professionals from across the world. Alongside the host broadcaster’s own teams, experts at the highest technological level are also brought in.

Kasabov said: “This is a huge undertaking. It requires substantial infrastructure support, strict requirements for hotel capacity and location, as well as transport connections. It is a major challenge not only for BNT, but also for the state and whichever municipality or city seeks to host the event.

“We will need support from all institutions because the host is not only Bulgarian National Television — Bulgaria itself is the host.”

Milena Milotinova: Welcome to Sofia next year!

“We are making headlines around the world right now,” BNT Director General Milena Milotinova said.

“I’ve been reading and watching the international reactions and there is such a positive wave of support towards Bulgaria. I’m very happy — incredibly happy — that this is happening, and that it is happening specifically to Bulgaria, to us.
We showed that we are capable, and now we see that others recognise it as well. We need to believe in ourselves more and have greater national confidence because we can see that when we do — when we work with strong teams and choose the right performer, the right song and the right team — we can succeed here too.
I would also like to add something I believe is important. The previous management board of BNT made the decision to bring Bulgaria back to Eurovision, and in that sense I would like to emphasise that we value continuity.”

Bulgarian National Television will also provide coverage of DARA’s return to Sofia. Dragomir Draganov will host a live studio broadcast welcoming the Bulgarian delegation as they arrive back home.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
2
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
3
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на „Евровизия“?
4
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на...
Големият финал на Евровизия: DARA е сред фаворитите за победа на конкурса
5
Големият финал на Евровизия: DARA е сред фаворитите за победа на...
България получи награда за най-добро артистично изпълнение на „Евровизия 2026“
6
България получи награда за най-добро артистично изпълнение на...

Най-четени

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
2
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
4
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
5
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на „Евровизия“?
6
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на...

More from: Culture

Bulgarian song "Bangaranga" won Eurovision with a historic lead
Bulgarian song "Bangaranga" won Eurovision with a historic lead
Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovosion in 2027 Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovosion in 2027
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026: DARA gave an explosive performance of the song 'Bangaranga' (see pics) Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026: DARA gave an explosive performance of the song 'Bangaranga' (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga' Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Bulgaria receives award for best artistic performance at Eurovision 2026 Bulgaria receives award for best artistic performance at Eurovision 2026
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Calls on Bulgarians abroad to support DARA, who will perform at #12 in the running order of the Eurovision Grand Final tonight BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Calls on Bulgarians abroad to support DARA, who will perform at #12 in the running order of the Eurovision Grand Final tonight
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на летището в София Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на летището в София
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия 2026" по БНТ 1 Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия 2026" по БНТ 1
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
След триумфа на DARA: Взрив от поздравления от социалните мрежи След триумфа на DARA: Взрив от поздравления от социалните мрежи
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
DARA накара България да плаче от радост, а Европа - да си припява...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Европа
Милена Милотинова, генерален директор на БНТ: Ние в момента сме в...
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
Европа
Неясни остават мотивите на мъжа, помел с колата си минувачи в Модена
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Следи от мечка и малко мече са открити по тялото на мъжа, намерен...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Криминално
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ