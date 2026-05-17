БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
DARA превърна летище "Васил Левски" в сцена:...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
DARA накара България да плаче от радост, а Европа - да си...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Неясни остават мотивите на мъжа, помел с колата си...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
Чете се за: 12:15 мин.
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
DARA донесе кристалния микрофон от "Евровизия 2026" в България - посрещнаха я стотици фенове и приятели

DARA with first words in Bulgaria: 'Eurovision is the beginning of my international career'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази

The Bulgarian singer admitted that she hasn't cried yet, but she will do it tonight - in her pajamas, eating pizza

dara първи думи българия евровизия началото моята интернационална кариера
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

"Eurovision is the beginning of my international career for sure, from here on there is still a lot to conquer. So let's get to work. This is what DARA said in the first minutes after getting off the plane from Vienna. The talented Bulgarian singer triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest last night and captured the hearts of fans around the world.

DARA said that the Eurovision Song Contest marks the beginning of her international career, adding that there is still much more to achieve in the future.

“This is definitely the start of my international career. From here on, there is still a lot to conquer, so let’s get to work,” she said in the first minutes after landing from Vienna.

The Bulgarian singer, who triumphed at Eurovision with “Bangaranga”, was greeted by strong public excitement upon her arrival.

She also added:

“I have no idea what I’m going to see, but I’m definitely waiting for my fans, because I have something very special for them. Thank you for being here! I’m very happy!”

DARA admitted that she felt the love of the people right from the plane.

DARA said she is looking forward to fully immersing herself in the love and excitement surrounding her victory at the Eurovision Song Contest, describing it as a moment she will cherish for a lifetime.

“I can’t wait to soak in all this love and keep this moment forever. I want to enjoy it and be able to process all this energy, transform it and channel it properly. This was only the first step in my mission, and it is an amazing first step. From here on, there is still a lot to build for Bulgarian art and Bulgarian music,” she said.

DARA said that the “Bangaranga” euphoria is only just beginning, adding that she has not yet cried after her victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I haven’t cried yet, I’m waiting for it. Today is my wedding anniversary with my husband — it’s our first anniversary. At this time last year we got married, and I promised myself… I went to Bulgaria and he went to Milan, and I promised that today for our anniversary I would eat pizza. Maybe then I’ll have a moment to cry — to be in pajamas and cry while eating pizza,” she said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
2
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
3
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
4
НА ЖИВО: България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
DARA накара България да плаче от радост, а Европа - да си припява "Bangaranga"
5
DARA накара България да плаче от радост, а Европа - да си припява...
Да изчезнеш за 45 секунди: Работата на сценичните работници на "Евровизия"
6
Да изчезнеш за 45 секунди: Работата на сценичните работници на...

Най-четени

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
1
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
2
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
4
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
5
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на „Евровизия“?
6
Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на...

More from: Culture

LIVE: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovison winner DARA, BNT with special studio - The 'Bangaranga' Lesson
LIVE: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovison winner DARA, BNT with special studio - The 'Bangaranga' Lesson
Bulgarian song "Bangaranga" won Eurovision with a historic lead Bulgarian song "Bangaranga" won Eurovision with a historic lead
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, after Bulgaria won Eurovision song contest: 'We are making headlines around the world right now' Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, after Bulgaria won Eurovision song contest: 'We are making headlines around the world right now'
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovosion in 2027 Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: Bulgaria welcomes Eurovosion in 2027
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026: DARA gave an explosive performance of the song 'Bangaranga' (see pics) Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026: DARA gave an explosive performance of the song 'Bangaranga' (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga' Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.

Водещи новини

DARA превърна летище "Васил Левски" в сцена: Мечтайте смело, работете и вашият труд ще се отплати
DARA превърна летище "Васил Левски" в сцена: Мечтайте...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на летището в София Водни салюти, стотици фенове и приятели посрещат DARA на летището в София
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия 2026" по БНТ 1 Близо 1 млн. зрители гледаха финала на "Евровизия 2026" по БНТ 1
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
След триумфа на DARA: Взрив от поздравления от социалните мрежи След триумфа на DARA: Взрив от поздравления от социалните мрежи
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
DARA с първи думи в България: "Евровизия" е началото на...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Следи от мечка и малко мече са открити по тялото на мъжа, намерен...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Криминално
Проливен дъжд наводни къщи, улици и автомобили в бургаския квартал...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Регионални
Катастрофа затвори пътя между Симитли и Банско и в двете посоки
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ