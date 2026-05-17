DARA with first words in Bulgaria: 'Eurovision is the beginning of my international career'

"Eurovision is the beginning of my international career for sure, from here on there is still a lot to conquer. So let's get to work. This is what DARA said in the first minutes after getting off the plane from Vienna. The talented Bulgarian singer triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest last night and captured the hearts of fans around the world.

DARA said that the Eurovision Song Contest marks the beginning of her international career, adding that there is still much more to achieve in the future.

“This is definitely the start of my international career. From here on, there is still a lot to conquer, so let’s get to work,” she said in the first minutes after landing from Vienna.

The Bulgarian singer, who triumphed at Eurovision with “Bangaranga”, was greeted by strong public excitement upon her arrival.

She also added:

“I have no idea what I’m going to see, but I’m definitely waiting for my fans, because I have something very special for them. Thank you for being here! I’m very happy!”

DARA admitted that she felt the love of the people right from the plane.

DARA said she is looking forward to fully immersing herself in the love and excitement surrounding her victory at the Eurovision Song Contest, describing it as a moment she will cherish for a lifetime. “I can’t wait to soak in all this love and keep this moment forever. I want to enjoy it and be able to process all this energy, transform it and channel it properly. This was only the first step in my mission, and it is an amazing first step. From here on, there is still a lot to build for Bulgarian art and Bulgarian music,” she said.

DARA said that the “Bangaranga” euphoria is only just beginning, adding that she has not yet cried after her victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.