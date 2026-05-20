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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov heads preparations for Eurovision 2027

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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Запази

An inter-ministerial committee is established with the relevant line ministries

вицепремиерът иво христов оглавява подготовката евровизия 2027
Снимка: БТА

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov will head an interministerial organising committee responsible for the preparation of “Eurovision 2027”, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced.

“The entire week has already been marked by the big Bulgarian success at Eurovision — a success that goes far beyond the dimensions of musical art. It is up to us to make the most of it,” PM Radev said at the start of the regular Council of Ministers meeting on May 20.

He added that the committee will include representatives from the relevant ministries, stressing that both funding and coordination are needed.

“For us in government there is no time for emotions, because the scale of preparation and organisation is enormous. It requires not only financial resources, but also a great deal of coordination. That is why we are establishing an interministerial organising committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, involving the relevant line ministries,” the Prime Minister explained.

Photos by BTA

By the end of the week, the cabinet will invite DARA, her team, and the management of BNT to discuss all related issues.

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