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Bulgarian citizens deserve regulated pricing processes, says Prime Minister Rumen Radev

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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румен радев българските граждани заслужават регламентирани процеси ценообразуване
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Bulgarian citizens deserve high-quality food and transparent, regulated pricing processes, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said during a meeting at the Council of Ministers with representatives of retail chains on May 19.

The meeting is part of the government’s broader approach to developing and implementing measures to curb price increases, improve transparency in pricing, counter unfair trading practices, and protect Bulgarian producers as well as food quality.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the laws currently under consideration are inspired by German practices, stressing that Bulgaria seeks to adopt the same standards rather than weaker or more restrictive approaches.

“The laws being examined are borrowed from German practices. We do not want anything more than Germany, but also nothing less. Just as in Germany there is full transparency across the entire pricing chain, we also want that chain to be made transparent here,” PM Radev said.

“Just as in Germany competition and food prices are shaped through support for local production, strong competition and responsibility towards the consumer, we want prices here to be formed on the same principles. Just as in Germany there are no excessive mark-ups, we also want there to be no excessive mark-ups here. Just as in Germany unfair trading practices are being tackled, we propose to do the same here,” he said.

The PM added that the Bulgarian state has adequate prerogatives in relation to traders, but described them as a last resort.

“I am convinced that these are extreme measures. I believe that all of you understand your role and are ready to take social responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens in this difficult period of declining purchasing power for various reasons,” he said.

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