Parliamentary rule changes prompt criticism from “We Continue the Change” towards ruling parties

Sharp reaction of the opposition to the new rules of procedure of the National Assembly, proposed by Progressive Bulgaria. They called it "unworkable" and contrary to parliamentarism. "We Continue the Change" accused "Progressive Bulgaria" of "crippling the opposition".

The opposition has reacted sharply to proposed changes to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly put forward by “Progressive Bulgaria”, describing them as “non-functional” and contrary to parliamentary principles.

“We Continue the Change” accused “Progressive Bulgaria” of “crippling the opposition”.