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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliamentary rule changes prompt criticism from “We Continue the Change” towards ruling parties

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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Sharp reaction of the opposition to the new rules of procedure of the National Assembly, proposed by Progressive Bulgaria. They called it "unworkable" and contrary to parliamentarism. "We Continue the Change" accused "Progressive Bulgaria" of "crippling the opposition".

The opposition has reacted sharply to proposed changes to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly put forward by “Progressive Bulgaria”, describing them as “non-functional” and contrary to parliamentary principles.

“We Continue the Change” accused “Progressive Bulgaria” of “crippling the opposition”.

Nikolay Denkov, an MP from “We Continue the Change”, said: “Even Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski have not attempted to restrict opposition rights in such a way. I am certain someone advised them to make these wrong proposals. We are proposing that we sit down and discuss this, because you cannot silence the voice of the opposition and expect parliament to function normally.”

Stoicho Stoev, also an MP from “We Continue the Change”, said: “This is an entirely unworkable proposal and it carries a different kind of risk. Ultimately, MPs and, even more importantly, citizens will no longer know what agenda the parliament is working on. Is this a return to parliamentarianism, or the beginning of the end of it?”

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