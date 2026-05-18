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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria appoints new Customs Agency chief

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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агенция bdquoмитнициldquo нов директор

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev has appointed Nikolay Shushkov as Director of the Bulgarian Customs Agency, the government press service announced on May 18. Georgi Dimov has been relieved of his duties.

Nikolay Shushkov is a long-serving employee of the Customs Agency, where he has held various positions, including customs inspector, head of a customs checkpoint, head of customs house, and director of the Regional Customs Directorate in Sofia. He has also served as head of the Customs Department at Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. Dry Port Sofia.

Between 2022 and 2023, Shushkov was Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works. Prior to that, he served as Governor of Blagoevgrad district and twice as Deputy Mayor of Blagoevgrad Municipality.

He holds a degree from the Poltava University of Economics and Trade in Ukraine and has completed specialisation in customs control in the European Union in Elspeet, the Netherlands.


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