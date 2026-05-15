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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev allocates remits of Deputy Prime Ministers

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Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, has allocated responsibilities among the four deputy Prime Ministers for coordinating the government’s overall policy and its interaction with executive bodeis under the Council of Ministers, the government press office said on May 15.

Radev will oversee the work of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Interior, and Justice, as well as the state agencies for Intelligence, for National Security, and Technical Operations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Galab Donev, will coordinate the work of the Ministers of Labour and Social Policy, Health, and Agriculture and Food. The Deputy Prime Minister will also oversee the Government’s interaction with the State Reserve and Wartime Stocks State Agency and the State Agency for Child Protection.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry, Alexander Poulev, will coordinate the work of the Ministers of Regional Development and Public Works, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Transport and Communications, Energy, and Environment and Water. Under the Deputy Prime Minister’s responsibility is also the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance, the State Agency Road Safety, the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, the Public Enterprises and Control Agency, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency and the Patent Office.

Deputy Prime Minister, Ivo Hristov, will coordinate the work of the Ministers of Education and Science, Culture, Tourism, and Youth and Sports. The Deputy Prime Minister will oversee the Government’s interaction with the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency, the National Agency for Vocational Education and Training, the State Commission on Information Security, the State Agency for Refugees, the Archives State Agency and the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Pekanov, will be responsible for the management of European funds. The Deputy Prime Minister's portfolio also includes the National Statistical Institute.

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