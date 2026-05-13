MPs Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski no longer entitled to security of the National Service for Protection and of the Ministry of Interior

The leaders of GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, will no longer receive state-funded security protection. The decision was taken by the specialised commission responsible for assessing security risks.

After months of public and political debate on the issue, the question of state protection for the leaders of GERB and MRF — Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski — was resolved on the fifth day of the Radev cabinet.

The National Service for Protection (NSP) has removed the security detail assigned to them, following the commission’s decision.

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said that the decision followed an analysis of information submitted by the relevant institutions. He stressed that the move was not political and should not be treated as such.

According to GERB, however, the decision was emotional rather than institutional in nature, particularly as it concerns a former prime minister and a former chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

MRF leader Delyan Peevski issued a statement saying that he trusts the competence of the state authorities.

The authorities have described the move as a fulfilled promise that institutions are working. After exchanging information since Monday, the specialised commission has decided to withdraw the state protection of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov.

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev: “So while some people are making noise on various topics, I believe the pragmatic actions of functioning institutions are the way things should be approached. I want to note that the removal of this state-funded security is based on an analysis of information submitted by the competent institutions. It is not a political act and should not be treated as such.”

Minister of interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said that it should also be examined whether the information on the basis of which protection for the two individuals was granted in the past was objective.

He added:

“Both Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov will remain without any guard provided by the state, including from the Ministry of the Interior, not only from the National Service for Protection. Both have sufficient resources, if they consider themselves under threat llong other lines, to provide their own security. Security protection financed by state resources has lasted for decades, and for some of them it is ending after more than 10 years, effective from today.”

In Parliament, “Progressive Bulgaria” emphasised that when institutions do their job properly, there is no need for specialised legislation.

Vladimir Nikolov, MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”: “There is no need for media bubbles, there is no need for hysteria. For an entire week we witnessed excited rhetoric and misuse of the aims and actions of ‘Progressive Bulgaria’. Today we see the real result — the Bulgarian state is able to work in sync with the wishes of its citizens. The time of circumventing laws and looking for loopholes in the legal system is over. We will fix what you broke and complete what you failed to achieve.”

GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook that he is pleased there are now no intelligence reports of internal or external threats against him. He is glad that from today he is a safe and free Bulgarian citizen. His party pointed out that the security of former prime ministers is not to be underestimated.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB: GERB leader Boyko Borissov: I am glad there is no longer any information in the Bulgarian services about internal or external threats against me. I am glad that I am now a safe and free Bulgarian citizen. Tomislav Donchev, MP from GERB-UDF: This seems like an emotional, political decision, but by no means an institutional one. Mr Borissov is a former prime minister and former secretary general of the Ministry of Interior and has problems as a target of organised crime. The question of Borissov’s security, like that of any Bulgarian citizen, I underline, is the responsibility of the state, the government and the prime minister.”

MRF leader Delyan Peevski recalled that the decision to withdraw his security detail came in response to his request made in December last year for an assessment of whether there had been a change in the circumstances that led to his protection regime being established.

He wrote that he trusts the competence and expertise of the state authorities, as well as their responsibility in taking decisions. He added that “one propaganda talking point of We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria has now ended up in the wastebasket.”

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the MRF: I believe in the competence of State bodies and in their expertise, and in their responsibility when making decisions. This sends one propaganda talking point of Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria into the rubbish bin. That is good news.

“Democratic Bulgaria” (DB) recalled that around a year ago they had already presented data suggesting that the state-funded protection of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski had been based on a false signal.

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP of DB: Such decisions are political rather than based on professional and expert assessments. A commission decision about 10 days ago meant that Peevski's and Borissov's protection should continue. The difference now is that the Head of the State Agency for National Security is now different and no longer serves Peevski. Removing the security details saves millions a year. Nikolay Denkov, MP of WCC: “Of course, it is very good that something is happening that should have happened many, many months ago. Do you think that overnight new information has emerged showing that Peevski’s protection can be removed today? This security, as we have said many times, is extremely costly to the taxpayer." Tsoncho Ganev, MP of Vazrazhdane. "It was about time the government took its first step in the right direction. We are pleased and welcome the decision about Borissov.

Whether there will be legislative changes to prevent MPs from using NSP protection will be decided by Parliament.