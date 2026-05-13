Bulgarian government appoints 28 new regional governors

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision appointing 28 new regional governors and dismissing those previously holding the posts, the government press office announced on May 13.

➢ Vasil Trendafilov was appointed Governor of Blagoevgrad district. He graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior in Sofia and has spent many years working within the Interior Ministry system, holding a number of senior positions. Between 2021 and 2025, he served as head of the Sandanski Regional Police Department under the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

➢ Diko Dikov has been appointed regional governor of Burgas district. A trained lawyer, he worked within the Ministry of Interior system between 1988 and 2013. In recent years, he has worked in the private sector.

➢ Mario Smurkov has been appointed Governor of Varna. He previously held the same position in the caretaker governments of Stefan Yanev and Galab Donev. A lawyer by education, he was elected as a member of parliament from Varna’s 3rd multi-member constituency in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

➢ Marin Bogomilov was appointed Governor of Veliko Tarnovo region. He is an economist by education. He was a municipal councillor in Gorna Oryahovitsa Municipality.

➢ Ognyan Mihailov was appointed Governor of Vidin district. He has previously held the same post in the caretaker governments of Ognyan Gerdzhikov, Stefan Yanev and Galab Donev. He spent many years in the Ministry of Interior system, serving in various roles including director of the Vidin Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry. He has also worked in the energy sector and at the State Agency for State Reserve and Wartime Stocks in Sofia.

➢ Rosen Mihailov was appointed Governor of Vratsa. A financier and analyst with more than 20 years of experience, his professional career has included leading financial institutions in the banking sector. He has also gained administrative experience in various positions within Vratsa Municipality.

➢ Kristina Sidorova has been appointed as a regional Governor of Gabrovo. She previously held the same office between July 2022 and July 2023. From June 2021 to January 2022, she served as deputy regional governor of Gabrovo Province, and before that was a municipal councillor from 2014 to 2017. She was also elected as a member of the 44th National Assembly.

➢ Ruslan Tomov has been appointed regional governor of Dobrich district. He is a lawyer by education. A lawyer by education, he worked within the Ministry of Interior system from 1987 to 2024, holding a number of posts including head of the General Toshevo Regional Police Department between 1992 and 2003, and head of the General Toshevo Border Police Unit from 2003 to 2024.

➢ Biser Nikolov was appointed as the Governor of Kardzhali District. He has previously served both as regional governor and deputy regional governor of Kardzhali. He has also worked as a bank manager and holds degrees in economics and law.

➢ Atanas Gerginov was appointed as the Governor of Kyustendil district. A financier by education, he has extensive experience in the banking sector, including more than 15 years as branch director of a leading financial institution in Kyustendil district.

➢ Plamen Hristov has been appointed Governor of Lovech District. He has more than 30 years of professional experience in media and public communications. His career includes significant experience in journalism, having worked for a number of regional and national media outlets, including newspapers, television stations and radio broadcasters. For the past 14 years, he has served as the Lovech correspondent for Bulgarian National Radio.

➢ Ivan Kamenov has been appointed Governor of Montana Region. A trained financier, he has extensive practical experience in both state administration and the private sector. He has worked at the National Social Security Institute as a financial auditor and at the National Revenue Agency as a tax inspector.

➢ Georgi Chalakov has been appointed Governor of Yambol district. He previously held the same post in 2017, 2021 and 2022. He has also served as deputy mayor of the Tundzha municipality and completed two terms as a municipal councillor in the same municipality. He is an economist by education.

➢ Borislav Bogoslovov has been appointed Governor of Pazardzhik district. He is an engineer by education. He has been developing his professional and managerial experience in the field of construction for nearly 20 years.

➢ Greta Koleva has been appointed Governor of Pernik District. A qualified teacher, she spent many years teaching Bulgarian language and literature at the “Sts Cyril and Methodius” Primary School No. 13 in Pernik. She has also been actively involved in the cultural and public life of the region.

➢ Ivan Petkov was appointed Governor of the Pleven district. He has previously served both as regional governor and deputy regional governor of Pleven Province. He gained his professional experience within the system of the Ministry of Justice.

➢ Georgi Yanev has been appointed Governor of Plovdiv district. He is an expert in public administration and national security with more than 30 years of experience. His professional career has included roles within the Ministry of Defence and the State Agency for National Security. Between 2021 and 2024, he served as chief secretary of the Plovdiv Regional Administration.

➢ Nikolay Nedelchev has been appointed Governor of Silistra District. This is the second time he has held the post. He has more than 20 years of experience in local government and municipal administration, as well as experience in state administration. Between 1991 and 1999, he served as deputy mayor, and from 2003 to 2015 as mayor of Sitovo Municipality. Since 2024, he has been secretary of Silistra Municipality.

➢ Mihail Kasherov was appointed Governor of Sliven district. He graduated in International Economic Relations from the University of National and World Economy. A long-serving manager in the field of foreign trade, he continued his career development in Germany between 2012 and 2025 as commercial director of a German company.

➢ Yovelina Tikhova has been appointed Governor of Sofia. She has extensive administrative and managerial experience. Her career has included work at the State Commission on Information Security, as well as senior positions in municipal companies and the private sector.

➢ Sofia Torolova has been appointed governor of Sofia district. She has extensive management experience as an administrative director of a large private company. She has been Deputy Governor and Governor of Sofia Region.

➢ Kaloyan Damyanov has been appointed Governor of Stara Zagora district. He is a lecturer in special pedagogy at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski and at Prof. Dr Assen Zlatarov University. He also serves as Bulgaria’s national co-ordinator to the European Agency for Special Needs and Inclusive Education and is director of the Regional Centre for Support of the Process of Inclusive Education – Sofia City under the Ministry of Education and Science.

➢ Ilko Iliev has been appointed Governor of Targovishte district. He is an engineer by education. An entrepreneur, he was the manager of one of the largest upholstered furniture manufacturing companies in Bulgaria.

➢ Todor Ivanov was appointed Governor of Haskovo district. He is a lawyer by education. He developed his professional career within the Haskovo Bar Association. For nearly five years, he also served as legal adviser to the municipal administration of Dimitrovgrad.

➢ Georgi Zhekov has been appointed Governor of Shumen district. He has nearly 40 years of professional experience in the field of security. The first 16 years of his career were spent in various command and academic positions within the Bulgarian Armed Forces. Between 2003 and 2025, he held a succession of senior and executive roles within the General Directorate for Security under the Ministry of Justice, including that of Director General. He has also worked for Shumen Municipality.

➢ Aylin Basheva has been appointed as the Governor of Razgrad district. She holds qualifications in both law and finance and has more than 20 years of professional experience in state administration, particularly in the collection and management of public receivables. She previously worked at the National Revenue Agency’s Varna Territorial Directorate, Razgrad office.

➢ Lyubomir Vladimirov has been appointed Governor of Ruse district. He has served as a municipal councillor and deputy chair of the Municipal Council in Ruse. Between 2021 and 2026, he was director of the Ecology and Transport Directorate at Ruse Municipality. From 2009 to 2017, he was consecutively elected as a member of parliament in the 41st, 42nd and 43rd National Assemblies. He is also a lecturer at University of Ruse and Varna Free University Chernorizets Hrabar.

➢ Georgi Pepelanov was appointed governor of Smolyan district. A financier by education, he previously served as deputy mayor of Chepelare Municipality and as a municipal councillor in Smolyan Municipality.