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Bulgarian Foreign Minister Speaks by Phone with Israeli Counterpart

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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мвнр българия изразява безпокойство отклоненията скопие европейския консенсус 2022

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and Israel’s top diplomat Gideon Saar have outlined areas of mutual interest for expanding bilateral dialogue, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on its website on May 12.

The two held a telephone conversation during which Saar congratulated Petrova on taking office as Foreign Minister and wished her success in what he described as a highly responsible role.

During the call, which took place at the initiative of the Israeli side, both ministers highlighted the strategic nature of relations between Bulgaria and Israel.

The latest developments in the Middle East were also discussed, with Petrova underlining Bulgaria’s commitment to all international initiatives aimed at resolving tensions in the region through diplomacy and constructive dialogue.

Petrova took over the post of Bulgaria's Foreign Minister from caretaker minister Nadezhda Neynski last week.

Source: BTA


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