BFSA stopped illegal import of 245 ornamental birds at Danube Bridge 2

Inspectors from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency have stopped the illegal transport of 245 ornamental birds at Danube Bridge 2. The alert was raised by Border Police, the agency said on May 12.

The birds were being transported in a van with Greek registration plates.

Among the animals discovered were 120 budgerigars, 40 zebra finches, as well as pigeons, quails, emus, geese, guinea fowl, ducks, a rooster and a turkey.

The shipment was accompanied by a health certificate that had expired. Inspectors also found discrepancies between the documentation and the actual cargo, including differences in the vehicle details, species and number of birds transported.

The animals were found to be in good health. They were confiscated and temporarily accommodated at facilities belonging to the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Vidin, where they received the necessary care.

The birds are now being transported to a rescue centre in Burgas, where they will remain under quarantine until their health status has been fully clarified.