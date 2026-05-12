One dead and 16 injured in serious crash near Sofia

One person has died and 16 others have been injured following a serious collision between a bus and a lorry on the Hemus Motorway near the entrance to Sofia in the early hours on May 12, Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry said.

Among the injured is a child, while several of those hurt have been admitted to hospitals in the capital.

The crash occurred at around 1:08am, emergency services said. Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene and transported the injured to various medical facilities across Sofia.

Authorities have not yet established exactly how the collision between the bus and the freight vehicle occurred.

Initial reports indicate that the person killed was a man aged around 70. Among the injured are also a mother and her young child, all of whom have been hospitalised in different Sofia hospitals.

Road assistance services also reported another serious accident on the road near Vladaya. Five people were injured there, including two pregnant women aged 20 and 21, who were admitted to Pirogov Emergency Hospital. The driver suffered concussion, fractures and is said to be in a state of shock.

The Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria is expected to provide further details later today regarding the causes of the crash on the Hemus motorway.

In response to the incident, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

He said teams from Sofia Municipality had responded immediately after the emergency call to 112 was received. “In coordination with emergency medical services, the police and fire safety teams, assistance was provided to secure the area, organise traffic and support operations on the ground, including the swift and safe evacuation of the injured from the bus.

“I thank all the teams who worked through the night under difficult and stressful conditions.

“Such incidents are a reminder of how important road discipline, vigilance and responsibility are for each and every one of us. Right now, the most important thing is for the institutions to carry out their work calmly and professionally, and for the injured to receive the care they need.”

Traffic congestion has formed in the area.

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