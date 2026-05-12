Bulgaria's representative in Eurovison 2026, DARA, will perform first in the second semi-final on 14 May

The first semi-final of the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 takes place tonight in Vienna, with 17 contestants set to perform on stage. Judging by the rehearsals, music fans can expect a lavish and visually spectacular show.

Bulgaria's representative, DARA, will perform the song "Bangaranga" as the first contestant in the second semi-final on 14 May.

The grand final will take place two days later, on 16 May, with 10 countries from each semi-final qualifying through public voting.

DARA's Eurovision Preparations: Second Rehearsal Before the Semi-Final on 14 May

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) will broadcast both semi-finals and the grand final live, with all programmes beginning at 10pm.

This year’s Eurovision contest has been marked by political tensions, with several countries boycotting the competition and declining to broadcast it. The controversy stems from allegations that Israel manipulated the public vote last year, as well as criticism linked to the war in Gaza Strip.





