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Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

DARA's Eurovision Preparations: Second Rehearsal Before the Semi-Final on 14 May

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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подготовката dara евровизия втора репетиция полуфинала

Second rehearsal, fan meetings and numerous interviews – DARA continues preparations for Eurovision song contest.

According to bookmakers’ forecasts, Bulgarian singer DARA stands a strong chance of qualifying for the Grand Final next Saturday. Her song “Bangaranga” has also become one of the favourites among Eurovision fans across Europe on social media.

Dara Will Rrepresent Bulgaria at Eurovision with the Song "Bangaranga"

First on stage in the second semi-final on 14 May will be DARA, and here’s what she shared in an exclusive interview for BNT viewers:

“The second rehearsal was exceptional – much better than the first one,” said DARA. “All the issues we had with the stage were fixed, and this time we felt much more confident. We’ve really started to experience the true Eurovision spirit and everything happening around us. I feel great. We still have more rehearsals ahead, which is reassuring, because it means we can make everything look even better.”

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