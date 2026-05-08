DARA's Eurovision Preparations: Second Rehearsal Before the Semi-Final on 14 May

Second rehearsal, fan meetings and numerous interviews – DARA continues preparations for Eurovision song contest.

According to bookmakers’ forecasts, Bulgarian singer DARA stands a strong chance of qualifying for the Grand Final next Saturday. Her song “Bangaranga” has also become one of the favourites among Eurovision fans across Europe on social media.

Dara Will Rrepresent Bulgaria at Eurovision with the Song "Bangaranga"

First on stage in the second semi-final on 14 May will be DARA, and here’s what she shared in an exclusive interview for BNT viewers: