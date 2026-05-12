Tangerine-sized hailstones hit Tryavna (PHOTOS and VIDEO)

A severe hailstorm with hailstones reportedly the size of tangerines has struck the town of Tryavna (central Northern Bulgaria), with the storm cell now moving eastwards towards Elena. Damage has been reported to agricultural crops.

Areas affected by hail, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms include the regions around Sliven, Montana and Tryavna, where hailstones as large as walnuts were reported.

The villages of Tsareva Livada and the area around Dryanovo are said to have suffered the most significant damage.