Seaside Hoteliers for the Summer Season: Bulgaria Remains a Safe and Affordable Destination

Hoteliers along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast are expecting a difficult summer season due to a complex geopolitical situation, sharply rising fuel prices, and increasing air ticket prices.

The industry is relying on early bookings, but businesses are concerned about potential losses, as many offers were calculated based on price levels that are no longer current. The forum, held at the resort of St. St. Constantine and Helena on May 11, was organised by the Bulgarian News Agency.

Vera Alexandrovna, a member of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) manageent board, highlighted the public broadcaster’s commitment to the tourism sector and proposed specific steps to improve communication between business, the state, and the media.

According to industry experts, the Bulgarian Black Sea coast remains a competitive and affordable destination for tourists. A seaside holiday this summer is expected to cost around 20% less compared to competing destinations such as Greece and Turkey.

Prof. Stoyan Marinov: “I am referring to a seven-day holiday for two adults in a double room, all-inclusive, in a four-star hotel in July, which makes us competitive.”

Hoteliers say they cannot significantly increase overnight prices because contracts were signed last year.

Prof. Stoyan Marinov added: “If there are any increases, they apply to individual tourists. Even then, they are reasonable and moderate, taking into account the prices of our competitors.”

Kiril Valchev, BTA Director General, Said that Bulgaria remains a secure, affordable, and up-to-date tourist destination.

Kiril Valchev, Director General of BTA: “Against the backdrop of wars nearby, Bulgaria offers a peaceful holiday, a calm holiday. This is an important message that all media should be worth sending.”

Vera Alexandrovna noted that the public service broadcaster has a number of programmes dedicated to tourism.

Vera Alexandrova, member of the BNT Management Board: “Tourism is a major focus of BNT’s programming. I believe that if we join forces, we can create a product that everyone will enjoy and that will benefit everyone.”

Vera Alexandrova also noted that BNT4 aims to promote Bulgarian resorts among Bulgarians living abroad.