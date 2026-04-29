Southern Black Sea Coast Expects Rise in Tourists Amid Preparations for Summer Season, Water Quality Monitored at 49 Points

The Southern Black Sea coast is expecting more tourists this summer. Booking data indicates an increase of around 3%, according to the caretaker Minister of Tourism Irina Georgieva, who announced the figures during a working meeting at the Municipality of Burgas on April 29, attended by representatives of local authorities and all control institutions involved in preparations for the upcoming summer tourist season.

Water quality will be monitored at 49 points along the coastline. No deviations currently detected in the region.

Enhanced inspections are also expected regarding food quality and storage conditions. The Burgas Regional Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported that during the summer season around 1,500 establishments fall under inspection, with a staffing resource of 45 inspectors. Checks will be intensified and carried out both on a planned basis and in response to signals.

From the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, it was stated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure public order and safety during the 2026 summer season, including the deployment of police officers from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania along the Southern Black Sea coast. The focus of the Interior Ministry’s work in Burgas will again be crime prevention and reducing road traffic accidents during increased summer traffic.

“A successful summer season can be achieved through a responsible approach by all stakeholders — local authorities, business and state institutions,” said Minister Georgieva.

According to her, the Ministry of Tourism has stepped up marketing activities in key markets such as the Czech Republic and Poland, while at the same time holding talks with airlines to expand flight schedules and improve connectivity.

The Mayor of Burgas Municipality, Dimitar Nikolov, who hosted the meeting, noted that such coordination formats are an established practice ahead of the start of each summer season.

“We expect it to be a successful one. The first positive indications from the renovated Burgas Airport are already a fact,” he said, thanking the attending mayors, deputy mayors and institutional representatives for their active cooperation.

The Mayor of Nesebar Municipality, Nikolay Dimitrov, stressed that preparations for the summer season began during the winter months and that forecasts for the upcoming summer season are positive. At the same time, he raised specific issues related to infrastructure constraints in certain resort areas, as well as the limited capacity to control short-term rental of apartments.

The Deputy Mayor of Pomorie Municipality, Yancho Iliev, said that the municipality is ready for a calm and successful season, noting a 10% increase in tourist numbers in the previous year and expectations to build on this result in 2026.

The Mayor of Primorsko Municipality, Ivan Gaykov, highlighted the development of the cultural calendar, including the organisation of a large-scale music festival during the summer months, aimed at extending the tourist season and increasing interest in the destination.

The Deputy Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, Denis Dikhanov, noted that preparations for this year’s summer season began earlier, which has allowed for better organisation and progress in both infrastructure works and the cultural programme.

The Deputy Mayor of Sozopol Municipality, Todor Damyanov, also stated the municipality’s readiness for the season, highlighting the need to develop maritime connectivity in order to ease road traffic.

Representatives of the institutions reported that the necessary measures have been taken to ensure security, medical services and traffic management in connection with the upcoming summer season. Representatives of the control authorities also outlined their work and stated their readiness for the active summer season.

Representatives of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Civil Protection” – Burgas highlighted the risks that increase with the growing tourist flow in the region, related to unregulated wild camping and difficulties in access for emergency teams due to improperly parked vehicles.

The Bulgarian Red Cross – Burgas underlined the importance of preventive activities related to water safety, as well as the need for more trained lifeguards.

A representative of the Centre for Emergency Medical Assistance – Burgas presented data on the significant increase in workload in recent years — around 65,000 calls annually, with approximately 40% occurring during the summer months. The main challenges remain the heavy traffic, shortage of medical staff, and the need to renew the vehicle fleet of the Burgas emergency medical service.

Representatives of the National Revenue Agency and the Labour Inspectorate – Burgas also stated their readiness for active inspections during the season, stressing the importance of compliance with labour and tax legislation, including in relation to the employment of workers from third countries.

During the meeting, caretaker Minister of Tourism Irina Georgieva drew special attention to upcoming changes linked to the European regulation of short-term accommodation.

“Under the new European regulation, all short-term accommodation establishments will have to be registered in a common register and hold a registration number. Only registered properties will be allowed to be offered through online booking platforms,” she emphasised.

According to her, this will limit unregulated practices and improve control and transparency in the sector.

The meeting also discussed Bulgaria’s preparations to host the international cycling race Giro d'Italia. Minister Georgieva thanked the municipalities along the Southern Black Sea coast for their commitment to the process and organisation, once again underlining the importance of the event for the country’s international image.

In conclusion, Minister Georgieva said that the Southern Black Sea coast has all the prerequisites for a strong tourist season, provided that good coordination between institutions is maintained.

“Our shared goal is to present Bulgaria as a safe, well-prepared and attractive tourist destination,” said Irina Georgieva.







